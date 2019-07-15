Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Taedonggang beer being served at Koryo hotel in Pyongyang, North Korea. A Chinese man has been charged for smuggling one bottle of the beer into Japan. Photo: Alamy
East Asia

Chinese man who smuggled one bottle of North Korean beer into Japan charged for breaching sanctions

  • Teenager concealed a bottle of Taendonggang beer in luggage before boarding a flight from Shanghai to Japan, in the hope of selling it for a premium online
  • Japan has a blanket ban on all imports from North Korea, as part of unilateral economic sanctions over abductions and missile tests
Topic |   North Korea
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Published: 3:15pm, 15 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:25pm, 15 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Taedonggang beer being served at Koryo hotel in Pyongyang, North Korea. A Chinese man has been charged for smuggling one bottle of the beer into Japan. Photo: Alamy
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.