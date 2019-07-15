Taedonggang beer being served at Koryo hotel in Pyongyang, North Korea. A Chinese man has been charged for smuggling one bottle of the beer into Japan. Photo: Alamy
Chinese man who smuggled one bottle of North Korean beer into Japan charged for breaching sanctions
- Teenager concealed a bottle of Taendonggang beer in luggage before boarding a flight from Shanghai to Japan, in the hope of selling it for a premium online
- Japan has a blanket ban on all imports from North Korea, as part of unilateral economic sanctions over abductions and missile tests
