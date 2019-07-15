Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

South Korean business owners call for a boycott of Japanese products in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul. Photo: AP
East Asia

South Korea braces for more export curbs as Moon Jae-in warns of ‘greater damage’ to Japan’s economy

  • Tokyo could next week remove Seoul from its ‘white list’ of trusted trade partners and impose curbs on a further 40 categories of products
  • The escalating trade spat between the closely intertwined Asian neighbours has also raised concerns over a disruption in the global supply chain
Topic |   Trade
SCMP

Julian Ryall  

Park Chan-kyong  

Published: 4:31pm, 15 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:32pm, 15 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

South Korean business owners call for a boycott of Japanese products in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold. The company could be hit hard by Japan’s new restrictions on exports to South Korea. Photo: Bloomberg
Geopolitics

Japan-South Korea ‘trade war’: has Tokyo shot itself in foot?

  • Japan is to restrict exports to South Korea of three key materials used in smartphone displays and chips as bilateral ties take turn for the worse
  • But move could hurt Japanese companies in the long term as Korean firms are forced to rethink their supply chains
Topic |   Japan
SCMP

Park Chan-kyong  

Julian Ryall  

Reuters  

Associated Press  

Published: 7:37pm, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:48pm, 3 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Samsung’s Galaxy Fold. The company could be hit hard by Japan’s new restrictions on exports to South Korea. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.