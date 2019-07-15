South Korean business owners call for a boycott of Japanese products in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul. Photo: AP
South Korea braces for more export curbs as Moon Jae-in warns of ‘greater damage’ to Japan’s economy
- Tokyo could next week remove Seoul from its ‘white list’ of trusted trade partners and impose curbs on a further 40 categories of products
- The escalating trade spat between the closely intertwined Asian neighbours has also raised concerns over a disruption in the global supply chain
Topic | Trade
South Korean business owners call for a boycott of Japanese products in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul. Photo: AP
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold. The company could be hit hard by Japan’s new restrictions on exports to South Korea. Photo: Bloomberg
Japan-South Korea ‘trade war’: has Tokyo shot itself in foot?
- Japan is to restrict exports to South Korea of three key materials used in smartphone displays and chips as bilateral ties take turn for the worse
- But move could hurt Japanese companies in the long term as Korean firms are forced to rethink their supply chains
Topic | Japan
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold. The company could be hit hard by Japan’s new restrictions on exports to South Korea. Photo: Bloomberg