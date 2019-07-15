Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Pedestrians cross a road in a business district in Seoul. Photo: AFP
East Asia

South Korea’s toxic employers face jail over workplace bullying under new labour law

  • The legislation that comes into effect on Tuesday will criminalise business owners who unfairly dismiss employees harassed at work
  • Two-thirds of South Korean workers say they have been harassed on the job, while 80 per cent have witnessed it, according to a government survey
Topic |   South Korea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 4:49pm, 15 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:57pm, 15 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Pedestrians cross a road in a business district in Seoul. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.