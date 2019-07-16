Victims of Japan’s forced labour and their family members arrive at the Supreme Court in Seoul in January 2019. Photo: AP
Mitsubishi’s assets in South Korea could be sold as lawyers for victims of forced labour prepare to ask court for compensation
- The company refused to comply with court order from November as Japan has taken the position that the issue was settled under a 1965 bilateral accord
- Lawyers for plaintiffs in cases against Nippon Steel and Nachi-Fujikoshi have already asked courts to approve the sale of assets
Topic | South Korea
Victims of Japan’s forced labour and their family members arrive at the Supreme Court in Seoul in January 2019. Photo: AP
As tensions flare between Tokyo and Seoul, expectations of Washington stepping up to get the neighbours back on good terms are much lower than before. Photo: AP
Japan and South Korea are at odds, but the US won’t get involved. Is it because of Kim Jong-un?
- As a dispute over Korean forced labourers spirals into a burgeoning trade war between Tokyo and Seoul, Washington is reluctant to step in
- Analysts say part of the reason is that Pyongyang, the strongest argument for cooperation between Tokyo and Seoul, is seen to have receded as a threat
Topic | Japan
As tensions flare between Tokyo and Seoul, expectations of Washington stepping up to get the neighbours back on good terms are much lower than before. Photo: AP