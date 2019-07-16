K-pop superstars BTS are slated to perform in Seoul next month, and have announced an October performance in Saudi Arabia. Photo: Handout
Studs, sweat and tears: K-pop band BTS praised for heat rash admission, under fire over Saudi Arabia show
- The revelation band member V suffers from the heat-related allergy cholinergic urticaria has drawn praise and empathy from fans
- But the decision to tour the conservative Gulf nation is seen as flying in the face of the band’s support of personal identity and LGBT rights
