Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono. Photo: Reuters
Japan and South Korea to renew security agreements despite deepening rift over trade and forced labour
- Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono acknowledged the recent strain on ties but suggested cooperation on security issues should be unaffected
- Meanwhile, Japan will send a senior government official to WTO next week to defend restrictions imposed on exports of hi-tech materials to South Korea
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold. The company could be hit hard by Japan’s new restrictions on exports to South Korea. Photo: Bloomberg
Japan-South Korea ‘trade war’: has Tokyo shot itself in foot?
- Japan is to restrict exports to South Korea of three key materials used in smartphone displays and chips as bilateral ties take turn for the worse
- But move could hurt Japanese companies in the long term as Korean firms are forced to rethink their supply chains
