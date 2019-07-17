An artist's impression of Toyota's proposed lunar rover for the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency. Photo: Handout
Japan shoots for moon with Toyota rover plans – joining US, China, India on lunar quest
- Amid renewed global interest in moon exploration, the carmaking giant has unveiled a road map to develop a vehicle for the country’s space agency
- Analysts say the state-of-the-art rover will allow Tokyo to begin exploiting the moon’s resources – starting as early as 2029
Topic | Japan
An artist's impression of Toyota's proposed lunar rover for the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency. Photo: Handout