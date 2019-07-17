Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shakes hands with US President Donald Trump at the G20 Summit in June. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

US ‘eyes trade deal’ with Japan as South Korea tensions mount

  • The rumoured pact could cover American meat exports and Japanese cars, a political win for both countries’ leaders
  • But it comes amid rapidly deteriorating relations between Tokyo and Seoul, which Washington says it is staying out of
Topic |   Japan
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 8:28pm, 17 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:28pm, 17 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shakes hands with US President Donald Trump at the G20 Summit in June. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
As tensions flare between Tokyo and Seoul, expectations of Washington stepping up to get the neighbours back on good terms are much lower than before. Photo: AP
Geopolitics

Japan and South Korea are at odds, but the US won’t get involved. Is it because of Kim Jong-un?

  • As a dispute over Korean forced labourers spirals into a burgeoning trade war between Tokyo and Seoul, Washington is reluctant to step in
  • Analysts say part of the reason is that Pyongyang, the strongest argument for cooperation between Tokyo and Seoul, is seen to have receded as a threat
Topic |   Japan
John Power

John Power  

Published: 6:00pm, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:00pm, 13 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

As tensions flare between Tokyo and Seoul, expectations of Washington stepping up to get the neighbours back on good terms are much lower than before. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.