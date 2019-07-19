Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A keychain with a cartoon image is placed on top of flowers placed near the Kyoto Animation Studio building destroyed in an attack Friday. Photo: AP
East Asia

KyoAni studio destroyed in deadly arson attack ‘brought revolutionary change to Japan animation’, fans say

  • The company does not have a major presence but has won recognition for work on the 1998 Pokemon feature and a Winnie the Pooh video
  • Thursday’s arson attack killed 33 people and injured 36 others
Topic |   Japan
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 11:03am, 19 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:05am, 19 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A keychain with a cartoon image is placed on top of flowers placed near the Kyoto Animation Studio building destroyed in an attack Friday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.