A keychain with a cartoon image is placed on top of flowers placed near the Kyoto Animation Studio building destroyed in an attack Friday. Photo: AP
KyoAni studio destroyed in deadly arson attack ‘brought revolutionary change to Japan animation’, fans say
- The company does not have a major presence but has won recognition for work on the 1998 Pokemon feature and a Winnie the Pooh video
- Thursday’s arson attack killed 33 people and injured 36 others
