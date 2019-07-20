According to a law passed in 1898, all spouses in Japan must have the same last name. Photo: AFP
Japanese women fight for their identity – starting with their name
- Under Japanese law, spouses must share the same surname – a tradition that some women today consider ‘a violation of human rights’ as it strips them of their identities
- While men are able to take the surnames of their wives, only about 4 in 100 husbands do so
Mayu Tomita was attacked in 2016. Photo: Twitter
Stabbed 60 times: Japanese pop idol Mayu Tomita sues police for inaction over obsessed fan, as stalking cases rise in the country
- Tomita is seeking almost US$700,000 in damages over the 2016 attack, which she says happened because police had failed to take her reports seriously
- The lawsuit comes as stalking incidents are on the rise in Japan, where the act is viewed as ‘not really a serious crime’, experts say
