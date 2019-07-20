A crowd gathers around the Kyoto Animation studio building after an arson attack. Photo: Xinhua
Suspect behind arson attack on Japanese anime studio KyoAni had grudge, was a former convict: local media
- The man, named by police as Shinji Aoba, believed the studio had plagiarised his novel
- He spent three-and-a-half years in prison for robbing a convenience store in 2012, local media reported
Topic | Japan
A crowd gathers around the Kyoto Animation studio building after an arson attack. Photo: Xinhua