A crowd gathers around the Kyoto Animation studio building after an arson attack. Photo: Xinhua
East Asia

Suspect behind arson attack on Japanese anime studio KyoAni had grudge, was a former convict: local media

  • The man, named by police as Shinji Aoba, believed the studio had plagiarised his novel
  • He spent three-and-a-half years in prison for robbing a convenience store in 2012, local media reported
Published: 10:13am, 20 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:24am, 20 Jul, 2019

A crowd gathers around the Kyoto Animation studio building after an arson attack. Photo: Xinhua
