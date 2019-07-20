Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono, left, holds a meeting with South Korean Ambassador to Japan Nam Gwan Pyo, right, at the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo. Photo: Kyodo
Tempers flare in talks between Tokyo and Seoul, as Japan warns of ‘measures’ if its firms are hurt in escalating trade row
- Japan’s foreign minister made the comments on Friday after summoning South Korea Ambassador Nam Gwan-pyo for a talk that turned briefly confrontational
- The neighbours are quarrelling over South Korean court decisions ordering Japanese companies to compensate victims of forced labour during Japan’s 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean peninsula
South Korean police officers patrol in front of the building that houses the Japanese embassy. Photo: AP
In Seoul, man lights himself on fire in front of Japan embassy amid row over forced wartime labour
- Police said the 78-year-old man ignited a fire inside his car parked in front of the embassy building, and later died from his injuries
- South Korea and Japan are locked in a dispute over compensation for forced labourers during the second world war and Tokyo’s controls on hi-tech exports
