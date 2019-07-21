US Army Blackhawk and Chinook helicopters flying during the annual Foal Eagle drills between South Korea and the United States. File photo: AP
‘No compromise’: South Korea says drills with US still on, refuting North’s claim of Donald Trump ‘promise’ to Kim Jong-un
- Secretary for peace planning Choi Jong-kun said exercises would be ‘defensive’ and largely involve computer simulations and not troops in the field
Topic | Trump-Kim summit
US Army Blackhawk and Chinook helicopters flying during the annual Foal Eagle drills between South Korea and the United States. File photo: AP