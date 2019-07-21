Election officers count votes at a ballot counting centre in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters
Japan’s ruling bloc on track to maintain upper house majority
- Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner are expected to win 63 of the 124 seats up for grabs
- Abe has sought an endorsement of ‘political stability’ to pursue his policy goals, including long-envisioned constitutional reform
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: Bloomberg
Explained: what’s at stake in Japan’s 2019 upper house election?
- The ruling LDP-Komeito coalition maintains its lead over the lacklustre opposition parties, and is poised to retain its two-thirds supermajority
- It is likely to be Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s final campaign, as he has promised to not contest another term as LDP leader after 2021
