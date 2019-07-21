Channels

Election officers count votes at a ballot counting centre in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

Japan’s ruling bloc on track to maintain upper house majority

  • Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner are expected to win 63 of the 124 seats up for grabs
  • Abe has sought an endorsement of ‘political stability’ to pursue his policy goals, including long-envisioned constitutional reform
Kyodo

Kyodo  

Published: 9:00pm, 21 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:00pm, 21 Jul, 2019

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: Bloomberg
Explained

Explained: what’s at stake in Japan’s 2019 upper house election?

  • The ruling LDP-Komeito coalition maintains its lead over the lacklustre opposition parties, and is poised to retain its two-thirds supermajority
  • It is likely to be Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s final campaign, as he has promised to not contest another term as LDP leader after 2021
Craig Mark

Craig Mark  

Published: 7:00am, 19 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:26am, 19 Jul, 2019

