Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo. Photo: AP
East Asia

South Korean couple Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki finalise divorce, ending romance that began on ‘Descendants of the Sun’

  • A Seoul court approved an amicable divorce settlement for the high-profile star couple on Monday
  • The SongSong couple, as they were dubbed, were part of the ‘Korean Wave’ of drama and popular music that has swept through the rest of Asia
Topic |   Fame and celebrity
Park Chan-kyong

Park Chan-kyong  

Published: 12:15pm, 22 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:36pm, 22 Jul, 2019

Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo. Photo: AP
South Korean celebrities Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo are to divorce after less than two years of marriage. Photo: Yonhap via Reuters
Entertainment

Korean drama Descendants of the Sun power couple Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki announce divorce

  • Personality differences cited by Song Hye-kyo for end of marriage, less than two years after the actors tied the knot
  • Both starred in 2016 hit television melodrama Descendants of the Sun, playing a soldier and doctor who fall in love
Topic |   What's hot in Korea
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 11:43am, 27 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:53pm, 28 Jun, 2019

South Korean celebrities Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo are to divorce after less than two years of marriage. Photo: Yonhap via Reuters
