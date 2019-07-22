Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo. Photo: AP
South Korean couple Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki finalise divorce, ending romance that began on ‘Descendants of the Sun’
- A Seoul court approved an amicable divorce settlement for the high-profile star couple on Monday
- The SongSong couple, as they were dubbed, were part of the ‘Korean Wave’ of drama and popular music that has swept through the rest of Asia
Topic | Fame and celebrity
Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo. Photo: AP
South Korean celebrities Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo are to divorce after less than two years of marriage. Photo: Yonhap via Reuters
Korean drama Descendants of the Sun power couple Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki announce divorce
- Personality differences cited by Song Hye-kyo for end of marriage, less than two years after the actors tied the knot
- Both starred in 2016 hit television melodrama Descendants of the Sun, playing a soldier and doctor who fall in love
Topic | What's hot in Korea
South Korean celebrities Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo are to divorce after less than two years of marriage. Photo: Yonhap via Reuters