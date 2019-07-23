Channels

Morning commuters exit a railway station in Tokyo. Photo: Bloomberg
East Asia

Fearing transport chaos, Tokyo tells workers to stay home for next year’s Olympics

  • Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend the 2020 Games, putting added strain on the Japanese capital’s public transport systems
  • Officials also hope that promoting working from home will encourage a more easy-going approach in a country known for death from overwork
Topic |   Japan
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 7:30am, 23 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:30am, 23 Jul, 2019

An Ebola virus as seen under a microscope. Photo: Handout
East Asia

Japan to import Ebola and other deadly viruses as scientists prepare for Tokyo Olympics and Rugby World Cup

  • Given the deadly risks of haemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola and Marburg, there has been resistance to the testing
  • Scientists have emphasised these viruses can only be transmitted through human-to-human contact so airborne exposure poses no risk
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Published: 5:34pm, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:12pm, 3 Jul, 2019

