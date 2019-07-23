Morning commuters exit a railway station in Tokyo. Photo: Bloomberg
Fearing transport chaos, Tokyo tells workers to stay home for next year’s Olympics
- Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend the 2020 Games, putting added strain on the Japanese capital’s public transport systems
- Officials also hope that promoting working from home will encourage a more easy-going approach in a country known for death from overwork
Topic | Japan
An Ebola virus as seen under a microscope. Photo: Handout
Japan to import Ebola and other deadly viruses as scientists prepare for Tokyo Olympics and Rugby World Cup
- Given the deadly risks of haemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola and Marburg, there has been resistance to the testing
- Scientists have emphasised these viruses can only be transmitted through human-to-human contact so airborne exposure poses no risk
