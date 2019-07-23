South Korea’s Defence Ministry says multiple Russian military planes violated the South Korean airspace off its east coast on Tuesday. Photo: EPA
South Korea says it has fired warning shots after Russian military planes intruded into airspace
- Three Russian military planes initially violated South Korea’s aerial identification zone off its east coast before one of them entered the country’s territorial sky, the Defence Ministry said
- The three Russian planes had violated the South Korean aerial identification zone with two Chinese military planes, the ministry said
