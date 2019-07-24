Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A North Korean flag seen atop a 160m tower in the North Korean village of Gijungdongseen. Photo: AP
East Asia

Seoul working with Moscow to secure release of fishing crew detained by North Korea

  • The crew members were aboard a Russia-flagged fishing boat when it was detained by North Korea, Seoul officials said
  • South Korea said it was working with Russian authorities to secure the freedom of its citizens
Topic |   North Korea
SCMP

Associated Press  

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 6:08pm, 24 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A North Korean flag seen atop a 160m tower in the North Korean village of Gijungdongseen. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Sushi chef Kenji Fujimoto’s photos of himself with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: The Washington Post.
East Asia

Feared missing, Kim Jong-un’s ex-sushi chef Kenji Fujimoto is alive and well – and serving the British ambassador lunch

  • He was earlier reported to have been arrested after sharing candid memories of North Korean leader’s childhood
  • Tweet shows Fujimoto preparing ‘excellent’ sashimi for diplomat Colin Crooks in Pyongyang
Topic |   North Korea
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 5:28am, 24 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Sushi chef Kenji Fujimoto’s photos of himself with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: The Washington Post.
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.