A North Korean flag seen atop a 160m tower in the North Korean village of Gijungdongseen. Photo: AP
Seoul working with Moscow to secure release of fishing crew detained by North Korea
- The crew members were aboard a Russia-flagged fishing boat when it was detained by North Korea, Seoul officials said
- South Korea said it was working with Russian authorities to secure the freedom of its citizens
Sushi chef Kenji Fujimoto’s photos of himself with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: The Washington Post.
Feared missing, Kim Jong-un’s ex-sushi chef Kenji Fujimoto is alive and well – and serving the British ambassador lunch
- He was earlier reported to have been arrested after sharing candid memories of North Korean leader’s childhood
- Tweet shows Fujimoto preparing ‘excellent’ sashimi for diplomat Colin Crooks in Pyongyang
