South Korean protesters cut a banner showing a picture of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a rally. Photo: AFP
Japan vows to axe South Korea from smooth-trade list, as row deepens
- Tokyo plans to remove Seoul from a white list of countries that face minimum trade restrictions
- South Korea has warned that such a move is ‘against international norms’ and would undermine their decades-old economic and security cooperation and threaten free trade
Topic | South Korea
South Koreans rally in Suwon, south of Seoul, demanding Japan abandon its export restrictions. Photo: EPA
Anti-Japanese sentiment in South Korea brews as ‘trade war’ escalates
- Animosity between both countries has reached a flashpoint over territorial, historical and trade issues
- Some Japanese in South Korea are wary of discrimination but Zainichi or ethnic Koreans in Japan say xenophobia is an everyday reality
