Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

South Korean protesters cut a banner showing a picture of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a rally. Photo: AFP
East Asia

Japan vows to axe South Korea from smooth-trade list, as row deepens

  • Tokyo plans to remove Seoul from a white list of countries that face minimum trade restrictions
  • South Korea has warned that such a move is ‘against international norms’ and would undermine their decades-old economic and security cooperation and threaten free trade
Topic |   South Korea
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 7:30pm, 24 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

South Korean protesters cut a banner showing a picture of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a rally. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
South Koreans rally in Suwon, south of Seoul, demanding Japan abandon its export restrictions. Photo: EPA
Politics

Anti-Japanese sentiment in South Korea brews as ‘trade war’ escalates

  • Animosity between both countries has reached a flashpoint over territorial, historical and trade issues
  • Some Japanese in South Korea are wary of discrimination but Zainichi or ethnic Koreans in Japan say xenophobia is an everyday reality
Topic |   South Korea
Crystal Tai

Crystal Tai  

Updated: 5:58pm, 24 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

South Koreans rally in Suwon, south of Seoul, demanding Japan abandon its export restrictions. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.