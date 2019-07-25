A woman takes a picture in the snow in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: AP
South Korea’s #NoMarriage movement is adding to its economic woes, as young women turn their backs on motherhood
- Many young women in South Korea are rejecting marriage and long-held roles for women, including motherhood
- The growing trend is proving a headache for the government, which is grappling with one of the world’s lowest birth rates and a shortfall in pension funding
