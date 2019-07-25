Channels

Kim Jong-un speaking to officials after making a round of the newly-laid down submarine at an undisclosed location in North Korea. Photo: EPA-EFE/KCNA
North Korea launches two ‘unidentified’ missiles, South Korea’s military says

  • Statement from South Korea offered few other details other than to say the projectiles were fired from Wonsan, a previous testing site
Updated: 6:35am, 25 Jul, 2019

A North Korean flag seen atop a 160m tower in the North Korean village of Gijungdongseen. Photo: AP
Seoul working with Moscow to secure release of fishing crew detained by North Korea

  • The crew members were aboard a Russia-flagged fishing boat when it was detained by North Korea, Seoul officials said
  • South Korea said it was working with Russian authorities to secure the freedom of its citizens
Updated: 6:08pm, 24 Jul, 2019

