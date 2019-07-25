Members of the South Korea and Japan delegations arrive for the General Council meeting. Photo: Reuters
Japan and South Korea exchange barbs at WTO meeting over trade dispute
- South Korean envoy said Japan risked causing disruption to the world economy and undermining the WTO
- Japanese envoy insisted export restrictions were nothing unusual and motivated by national security concerns
Topic | Trade
Members of the South Korea and Japan delegations arrive for the General Council meeting. Photo: Reuters
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold. The company could be hit hard by Japan’s new restrictions on exports to South Korea. Photo: Bloomberg
Japan-South Korea ‘trade war’: has Tokyo shot itself in foot?
- Japan is to restrict exports to South Korea of three key materials used in smartphone displays and chips as bilateral ties take turn for the worse
- But move could hurt Japanese companies in the long term as Korean firms are forced to rethink their supply chains
Topic | Japan
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold. The company could be hit hard by Japan’s new restrictions on exports to South Korea. Photo: Bloomberg