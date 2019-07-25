Mourners at a shrine set up near the Kyoto Animation studio. Photo: Kyodo
Kyoto Animation fire: mourners pay tribute to casualties of deadly arson attack
- Blaze killed 34 people after 41-year-old Shinji Aoba allegedly splashed petrol and set the three-storey studio in Kyoto’s Fushimi Ward on fire
- Kyoto Animation has begun accepting donations from people for rebuilding the studio, saying it will make its best efforts
A woman prays after placing flowers near the site of the arson attack. Photo: Japan News-Yomiuri
‘I don’t have words’: most victims in arson attack on Kyoto anime studio were bright, young women, says studio boss
- Many of the victims in the arson attack had bright futures ahead of them, said the boss of Kyoto Animation, as the death toll rose to at least 34
- Fifteen of the victims were in their 20s, and 11 were in their 30s, local media reported
