Mourners at a shrine set up near the Kyoto Animation studio. Photo: Kyodo
East Asia

Kyoto Animation fire: mourners pay tribute to casualties of deadly arson attack

  • Blaze killed 34 people after 41-year-old Shinji Aoba allegedly splashed petrol and set the three-storey studio in Kyoto’s Fushimi Ward on fire
  • Kyoto Animation has begun accepting donations from people for rebuilding the studio, saying it will make its best efforts
Topic |   Japan
Kyodo

Kyodo  

Updated: 12:14pm, 25 Jul, 2019

A woman prays after placing flowers near the site of the arson attack. Photo: Japan News-Yomiuri
East Asia

‘I don’t have words’: most victims in arson attack on Kyoto anime studio were bright, young women, says studio boss

  • Many of the victims in the arson attack had bright futures ahead of them, said the boss of Kyoto Animation, as the death toll rose to at least 34
  • Fifteen of the victims were in their 20s, and 11 were in their 30s, local media reported
Topic |   Japan
SCMP

Reuters  

Associated Press  

Updated: 11:33pm, 20 Jul, 2019

