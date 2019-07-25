A Russian bomber photographed by the Japan Air Self-Defence Force. Photo: Reuters
Explained: how competing claims make Sea of Japan a geopolitical flashpoint
- The patch of ocean is commonly known as the Sea of Japan but South Korea argues it should be known by the more neutral name the East Sea
- Joint patrol carried out by China and Russia may have been designed to send a message that their collaboration is ‘a force to be reckoned with militarily’
Topic | Explainers: Military
A Russian bomber photographed by the Japan Air Self-Defence Force. Photo: Reuters
South Korea’s Defence Ministry says multiple Russian military planes violated the South Korean airspace off its east coast on Tuesday. Photo: Kyodo
South Korea fires 360 warning shots after Russian, Chinese military planes enter airspace
- The three Russian planes earlier entered the South Korean air defence identification zone with two Chinese military planes
- Moscow denied it had violated South Korean airspace, and China’s foreign ministry said all countries have freedom of movement in Seoul’s air space identification zone
Topic | South Korea
South Korea’s Defence Ministry says multiple Russian military planes violated the South Korean airspace off its east coast on Tuesday. Photo: Kyodo