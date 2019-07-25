Channels

A Russian bomber photographed by the Japan Air Self-Defence Force. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

Explained: how competing claims make Sea of Japan a geopolitical flashpoint

  • The patch of ocean is commonly known as the Sea of Japan but South Korea argues it should be known by the more neutral name the East Sea
  • Joint patrol carried out by China and Russia may have been designed to send a message that their collaboration is ‘a force to be reckoned with militarily’
Topic |   Explainers: Military
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 4:06pm, 25 Jul, 2019

A Russian bomber photographed by the Japan Air Self-Defence Force. Photo: Reuters
South Korea’s Defence Ministry says multiple Russian military planes violated the South Korean airspace off its east coast on Tuesday. Photo: Kyodo
East Asia

South Korea fires 360 warning shots after Russian, Chinese military planes enter airspace

  • The three Russian planes earlier entered the South Korean air defence identification zone with two Chinese military planes
  • Moscow denied it had violated South Korean airspace, and China’s foreign ministry said all countries have freedom of movement in Seoul’s air space identification zone
Topic |   South Korea
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 4:13pm, 23 Jul, 2019

South Korea's Defence Ministry says multiple Russian military planes violated the South Korean airspace off its east coast on Tuesday. Photo: Kyodo
