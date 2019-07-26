Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

People watch television news programme showing a file image of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the Seoul Railway Station in South Korea on Thursday. Photo: AP
East Asia

US urges ‘no more provocations’ after North Korea test fires new ballistic missiles

  • North Korea’s missile tests came despite a meeting between its leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump late last month
Topic |   North Korea
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:43am, 26 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

People watch television news programme showing a file image of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the Seoul Railway Station in South Korea on Thursday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Television news images of the North Korean missile launches are screened in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

China renews calls for nuclear talks with US after North Korea fires off more missiles

  • New weapon involved in at least one of the two launches into sea off North Korea’s east coast on Thursday, according to South Korea
  • Kim Jong-un wants concessions from Washington, observers say
Topic |   North Korea
SCMP

Lee Jeong-ho  

Catherine Wong  

Updated: 10:51pm, 25 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Television news images of the North Korean missile launches are screened in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.