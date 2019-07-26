People watch television news programme showing a file image of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the Seoul Railway Station in South Korea on Thursday. Photo: AP
US urges ‘no more provocations’ after North Korea test fires new ballistic missiles
- North Korea’s missile tests came despite a meeting between its leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump late last month
Topic | North Korea
Television news images of the North Korean missile launches are screened in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday. Photo: AP
China renews calls for nuclear talks with US after North Korea fires off more missiles
- New weapon involved in at least one of the two launches into sea off North Korea’s east coast on Thursday, according to South Korea
- Kim Jong-un wants concessions from Washington, observers say
