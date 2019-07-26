Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi. Photo: EPA
East Asia

Japan will tread carefully in US trade talks while preparing to strike South Korea from ‘white list’

  • US President Donald Trump has pressured Tokyo to speed up talks for a two-way trade deal that would open up Japan’s market for US goods
  • Japan will decide on August 2 to remove South Korea from list of countries that enjoy preferential treatment in trade, with cabinet approval all but certain.
Topic |   Trade
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 12:51pm, 26 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
A notice in shop in Seoul informing customers that it is boycotting Japanese products. Photo: EPA
Society

South Koreans want to avoid Muji, Daiso and Nintendo, but brand confusion could undermine any boycott of Japanese goods

  • A simmering dispute over export curbs and compensation for wartime forced labour has many in South Korea swearing off products of Japanese origin
  • But in such an interconnected, globalised world, pinning down exactly where something comes from can be easier said than done
Topic |   South Korea
Crystal Tai

Crystal Tai  

Updated: 6:52pm, 21 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A notice in shop in Seoul informing customers that it is boycotting Japanese products. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.