Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi. Photo: EPA
Japan will tread carefully in US trade talks while preparing to strike South Korea from ‘white list’
- US President Donald Trump has pressured Tokyo to speed up talks for a two-way trade deal that would open up Japan’s market for US goods
- Japan will decide on August 2 to remove South Korea from list of countries that enjoy preferential treatment in trade, with cabinet approval all but certain.
Topic | Trade
Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi. Photo: EPA
A notice in shop in Seoul informing customers that it is boycotting Japanese products. Photo: EPA
South Koreans want to avoid Muji, Daiso and Nintendo, but brand confusion could undermine any boycott of Japanese goods
- A simmering dispute over export curbs and compensation for wartime forced labour has many in South Korea swearing off products of Japanese origin
- But in such an interconnected, globalised world, pinning down exactly where something comes from can be easier said than done
Topic | South Korea
A notice in shop in Seoul informing customers that it is boycotting Japanese products. Photo: EPA