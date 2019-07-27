A still from footage shot on a smartphone by a bystander in the wake of the nightclub collapse in Gwangju. Photo: YouTube
2 dead, at least 10 injured in South Korean nightclub collapse near World Aquatics Championships
- Among the injured were athletes from the US, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Italy and Brazil. Those killed were both South Korean
- They were hit by an upper deck area that had been illegally constructed, according to reports
Topic | South Korea
A still from footage shot on a smartphone by a bystander in the wake of the nightclub collapse in Gwangju. Photo: YouTube
The dance happened during the Liberty Korea Party’s Woman Festa event in Seoul. Photo: AFP
Women drop pants at event held by South Korean political party to promote women’s rights
- The main opposition Liberty Korea Party this week held an event in Seoul to discuss women’s roles in politics
- During the event, five performers pulled down their pants to flash the message, ‘Victory for LKP’, written on their underwear
Topic | South Korea
The dance happened during the Liberty Korea Party’s Woman Festa event in Seoul. Photo: AFP