A still from footage shot on a smartphone by a bystander in the wake of the nightclub collapse in Gwangju. Photo: YouTube
East Asia

2 dead, at least 10 injured in South Korean nightclub collapse near World Aquatics Championships

  • Among the injured were athletes from the US, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Italy and Brazil. Those killed were both South Korean
  • They were hit by an upper deck area that had been illegally constructed, according to reports
Topic |   South Korea
Park Chan-kyong

Park Chan-kyong  

Updated: 9:46am, 27 Jul, 2019

A still from footage shot on a smartphone by a bystander in the wake of the nightclub collapse in Gwangju. Photo: YouTube
The dance happened during the Liberty Korea Party’s Woman Festa event in Seoul. Photo: AFP
East Asia

Women drop pants at event held by South Korean political party to promote women’s rights

  • The main opposition Liberty Korea Party this week held an event in Seoul to discuss women’s roles in politics
  • During the event, five performers pulled down their pants to flash the message, ‘Victory for LKP’, written on their underwear
Topic |   South Korea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:23pm, 27 Jun, 2019

The dance happened during the Liberty Korea Party’s Woman Festa event in Seoul. Photo: AFP
