South Koreans tear a huge Japanese rising sun flag during a rally in Seoul. Photo: AFP
East Asia

South Korea looks to Asean for help in its ‘trade war’ with Japan

  • Relations between the two sides have become increasingly strained in recent months amid wartime compensation claims and ‘retaliatory’ export curbs
  • Could an intervention by their regional trading partners be the key to normalising ties? Seoul seems to think so
Topic |   Japan
Park Chan-kyong

Park Chan-kyong  

Updated: 8:16am, 29 Jul, 2019

A notice campaigning for a boycott of Japanese-made products at a store in Seoul. Photo: AP
Economics

Toyota, Lexus, Honda and Nissan cars ‘kimchi slapped’ in South Korea amid rising trade tensions

  • A car owner found their vehicle covered with the fermented food, while another smashed his eight-year-old Lexus, saying he was embarrassed to have a Japanese car
  • Calls continue for Koreans to boycott Japanese goods over Tokyo’s restrictions on a number of important industrial exports
Topic |   Japan
Crystal Tai

Crystal Tai  

Updated: 11:59am, 28 Jul, 2019

