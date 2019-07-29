South Koreans tear a huge Japanese rising sun flag during a rally in Seoul. Photo: AFP
South Korea looks to Asean for help in its ‘trade war’ with Japan
- Relations between the two sides have become increasingly strained in recent months amid wartime compensation claims and ‘retaliatory’ export curbs
- Could an intervention by their regional trading partners be the key to normalising ties? Seoul seems to think so
A notice campaigning for a boycott of Japanese-made products at a store in Seoul. Photo: AP
Toyota, Lexus, Honda and Nissan cars ‘kimchi slapped’ in South Korea amid rising trade tensions
- A car owner found their vehicle covered with the fermented food, while another smashed his eight-year-old Lexus, saying he was embarrassed to have a Japanese car
- Calls continue for Koreans to boycott Japanese goods over Tokyo’s restrictions on a number of important industrial exports
