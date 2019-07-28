Russian-flagged fishing ship Xiang Hai Lin 8 arrives in Sokcho, South Korea. Photo: EPA-EFE
South Koreans, Russians returned days after fishing boat drifts to North Korea
- The Russian-flagged fishing boat was detained for ‘violating the rules of entry and stay in North Korea’, officials in the North said
- The Russian embassy in Pyongyang said the ‘coordinated work of the Russian diplomatic agency’ led to the crew’s release
Topic | North Korea
Russian-flagged fishing ship Xiang Hai Lin 8 arrives in Sokcho, South Korea. Photo: EPA-EFE
Faith found her ticket to freedom on the Underground Railroad, helped by a shadowy figure who guided her, and hundreds of other refugees, to safety. Illustration: Adolfo Arranz
Escape from North Korea: the Underground Railroad and the shadowy figure who guides refugees to safety
Swindled by people smugglers, Faith was sold as a bride to a Chinese farmer before finding her way onto the Underground Railroad, which assists those attempting the 10,000km journey to freedom and citizenship in the South
Topic | North Korea
Faith found her ticket to freedom on the Underground Railroad, helped by a shadowy figure who guided her, and hundreds of other refugees, to safety. Illustration: Adolfo Arranz