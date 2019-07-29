Korean Air is also considering cutting the number of flights between Japan and South Korea. Photo: AP
Korean Air to suspend flights between South Korea’s Busan and Japan’s Sapporo as trade row deepens
- The airline cited falling demand amid the trade conflict as a reason, and said it was also considering cutting the number of flights between both countries
- The move comes as several South Korean cities said they would suspend administrative exchanges with Japan until the bilateral relationship improved
Topic | South Korea
Korean Air is also considering cutting the number of flights between Japan and South Korea. Photo: AP
South Koreans tear a huge Japanese rising sun flag during a rally in Seoul. Photo: AFP
South Korea looks to Asean for help in its ‘trade war’ with Japan
- Relations between the two sides have become increasingly strained in recent months amid wartime compensation claims and ‘retaliatory’ export curbs
- Could an intervention by their regional trading partners be the key to normalising ties? Seoul seems to think so
Topic | Japan
South Koreans tear a huge Japanese rising sun flag during a rally in Seoul. Photo: AFP