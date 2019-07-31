An undated photo of a North Korean missile launch released in June. Photo: KCNA via Reuters
North Korea fires multiple unidentified projectiles, Yonhap reports
- Launches carried out from Hodo peninsula in South Hamgyong Province on North Korea’s east coast
- South Korean military monitoring situation in case of additional activity
Topic | North Korea
An undated photo of a North Korean missile launch released in June. Photo: KCNA via Reuters
US Secretary of State Pompeo will head to Bangkok as a new round of trade talks between US and Chinese negotiators gets under way in Shanghai. Photo: EPA-EFE
China, North Korea set to top Mike Pompeo’s agenda during trip to Asia
- US secretary of state will fly to Thailand on Tuesday for Asean regional forum
- Beijing’s assertive actions in South China Sea expected to be a major topic for discussion
Topic | South China Sea
US Secretary of State Pompeo will head to Bangkok as a new round of trade talks between US and Chinese negotiators gets under way in Shanghai. Photo: EPA-EFE