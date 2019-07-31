Channels

An undated photo of a North Korean missile launch released in June. Photo: KCNA via Reuters
East Asia

North Korea fires multiple unidentified projectiles, Yonhap reports

  • Launches carried out from Hodo peninsula in South Hamgyong Province on North Korea’s east coast
  • South Korean military monitoring situation in case of additional activity
Topic |   North Korea
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:51am, 31 Jul, 2019


US Secretary of State Pompeo will head to Bangkok as a new round of trade talks between US and Chinese negotiators gets under way in Shanghai. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

China, North Korea set to top Mike Pompeo’s agenda during trip to Asia

  • US secretary of state will fly to Thailand on Tuesday for Asean regional forum
  • Beijing’s assertive actions in South China Sea expected to be a major topic for discussion
Topic |   South China Sea
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 9:45pm, 27 Jul, 2019


