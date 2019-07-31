Channels

South Korean college students burn a banner showing an image of a Japanese rising sun flag and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: AP
East Asia

Can Mike Pompeo persuade Japan and South Korea to put the brakes on their escalating ‘trade war’?

  • Stable relations between Japan and South Korea form a pillar of US influence and the rift could also disrupt the global supply chain of tech products
  • Pompeo will meet with the foreign ministers from both countries on Thursday, according to a senior US official
Topic |   Diplomacy
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 8:58am, 31 Jul, 2019

Samsung’s Galaxy Fold. The company could be hit hard by Japan’s new restrictions on exports to South Korea. Photo: Bloomberg
Geopolitics

Japan-South Korea ‘trade war’: has Tokyo shot itself in foot?

  • Japan is to restrict exports to South Korea of three key materials used in smartphone displays and chips as bilateral ties take turn for the worse
  • But move could hurt Japanese companies in the long term as Korean firms are forced to rethink their supply chains
Topic |   Japan
SCMP

Park Chan-kyong  

Julian Ryall  

Reuters  

Associated Press  

Updated: 12:48pm, 3 Jul, 2019

