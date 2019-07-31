South Korean college students burn a banner showing an image of a Japanese rising sun flag and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: AP
Can Mike Pompeo persuade Japan and South Korea to put the brakes on their escalating ‘trade war’?
- Stable relations between Japan and South Korea form a pillar of US influence and the rift could also disrupt the global supply chain of tech products
- Pompeo will meet with the foreign ministers from both countries on Thursday, according to a senior US official
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold. The company could be hit hard by Japan’s new restrictions on exports to South Korea. Photo: Bloomberg
Japan-South Korea ‘trade war’: has Tokyo shot itself in foot?
- Japan is to restrict exports to South Korea of three key materials used in smartphone displays and chips as bilateral ties take turn for the worse
- But move could hurt Japanese companies in the long term as Korean firms are forced to rethink their supply chains
