A photo taken on Thursday and released on Friday shows North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un watching as a new type of short-range missile is launched at an undisclosed location in North Korea. Photo: KCNA via AFP
East Asia

North Korea says Kim Jong-un supervised test of new rocket system expected to have ‘main role’ in land combat operations

  • State agency report disputes assessment by South Korean military, which said Wednesday’s launches were of two short-range ballistic missiles
  • UN Security Council is expected to discuss latest launches behind closed doors on Thursday
Topic |   North Korea
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 7:58am, 1 Aug, 2019

An undated photo of a North Korean missile launch released in June. Photo: KCNA via Reuters
East Asia

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles in latest ‘warning’ to South over military drills with US

  • The North is banned from ballistic missile launches under UN Security Council resolutions but it was the second such firing in less than a week
  • Washington stations nearly 30,000 troops in the South to defend it from its neighbour, which invaded in 1950
Topic |   North Korea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:44pm, 31 Jul, 2019

