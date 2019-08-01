A photo taken on Thursday and released on Friday shows North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un watching as a new type of short-range missile is launched at an undisclosed location in North Korea. Photo: KCNA via AFP
North Korea says Kim Jong-un supervised test of new rocket system expected to have ‘main role’ in land combat operations
- State agency report disputes assessment by South Korean military, which said Wednesday’s launches were of two short-range ballistic missiles
- UN Security Council is expected to discuss latest launches behind closed doors on Thursday
An undated photo of a North Korean missile launch released in June. Photo: KCNA via Reuters
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles in latest ‘warning’ to South over military drills with US
- The North is banned from ballistic missile launches under UN Security Council resolutions but it was the second such firing in less than a week
- Washington stations nearly 30,000 troops in the South to defend it from its neighbour, which invaded in 1950
