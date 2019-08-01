Channels

Cristiano Ronaldo on the Juventus bench in Seoul. Photo: AFP
East Asia

South Korean fans call for ‘No Ronaldo’ ban after Juventus star sits out Seoul match

  • First ‘No Japan’, now ‘No Ronaldo’ after the football star fails to play during highly anticipated match
  • Meanwhile, Japanese fans praise his absence as ill feeling between two countries deepens
Topic |   South Korea
Crystal Tai

Crystal Tai  

Updated: 4:16pm, 1 Aug, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo on the Juventus bench in Seoul. Photo: AFP
South Koreans rally in Suwon, south of Seoul, demanding Japan abandon its export restrictions. Photo: EPA
Politics

Anti-Japanese sentiment in South Korea brews as ‘trade war’ escalates

  • Animosity between both countries has reached a flashpoint over territorial, historical and trade issues
  • Some Japanese in South Korea are wary of discrimination but Zainichi or ethnic Koreans in Japan say xenophobia is an everyday reality
Topic |   South Korea
Crystal Tai

Crystal Tai  

Updated: 11:20pm, 24 Jul, 2019

South Koreans rally in Suwon, south of Seoul, demanding Japan abandon its export restrictions. Photo: EPA
