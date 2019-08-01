Japan’s Foreign Minister Taro Kono and his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha. Photo: Kyodo
‘No change’ in Japan’s stance to cut South Korea from favoured-trade list
- South Korean foreign minister, Kang Kyung-wha, held talks with her Japanese counterpart, Taro Kono, on the sidelines of an Asean conference in Bangkok
- But the talks yielded little progress, with a South Korean foreign ministry official saying there was ‘virtually no change’ in Japan’s stance a day before Tokyo was set to axe Seoul from a trade list
Topic | Diplomacy
Japan’s Foreign Minister Taro Kono and his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha. Photo: Kyodo
South Koreans tear a huge Japanese rising sun flag during a rally in Seoul. Photo: AFP
South Korea looks to Asean for help in its ‘trade war’ with Japan
- Relations between the two sides have become increasingly strained in recent months amid wartime compensation claims and ‘retaliatory’ export curbs
- Could an intervention by their regional trading partners be the key to normalising ties? Seoul seems to think so
Topic | Japan
South Koreans tear a huge Japanese rising sun flag during a rally in Seoul. Photo: AFP