Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US national security adviser John Bolton. Photo: AP
East Asia

North Korea’s latest missile tests ‘not a violation’ of Kim Jong-un’s pledge to Donald Trump, says US security chief John Bolton

  • Kim oversaw the first test firing of a ‘new-type large-calibre multiple-launch guided rocket system’ on Wednesday, state media reported
  • Bolton said the launches did not violate Kim’s pledge made to the US president, but efforts to resume denuclearisation talks remained in doubt
Topic |   North Korea
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 12:05am, 2 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

US national security adviser John Bolton. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
An undated photo of a North Korean missile launch released in June. Photo: KCNA via Reuters
East Asia

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles in latest ‘warning’ to South over military drills with US

  • The North is banned from ballistic missile launches under UN Security Council resolutions but it was the second such firing in less than a week
  • Washington stations nearly 30,000 troops in the South to defend it from its neighbour, which invaded in 1950
Topic |   North Korea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:44pm, 31 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

An undated photo of a North Korean missile launch released in June. Photo: KCNA via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.