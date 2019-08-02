US national security adviser John Bolton. Photo: AP
North Korea’s latest missile tests ‘not a violation’ of Kim Jong-un’s pledge to Donald Trump, says US security chief John Bolton
- Kim oversaw the first test firing of a ‘new-type large-calibre multiple-launch guided rocket system’ on Wednesday, state media reported
- Bolton said the launches did not violate Kim’s pledge made to the US president, but efforts to resume denuclearisation talks remained in doubt
Topic | North Korea
An undated photo of a North Korean missile launch released in June. Photo: KCNA via Reuters
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles in latest ‘warning’ to South over military drills with US
- The North is banned from ballistic missile launches under UN Security Council resolutions but it was the second such firing in less than a week
- Washington stations nearly 30,000 troops in the South to defend it from its neighbour, which invaded in 1950
An undated photo of a North Korean missile launch released in June. Photo: KCNA via Reuters