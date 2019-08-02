Channels

South Korean protesters hold signs reading "No Abe" during a candlelight rally denouncing Japan for its recent trade restrictions against Seoul on Thursday, August 1. Photo: AFP
Japan removes South Korea from trusted export list

  • Tokyo said it did not intend for the move to affect relations with Seoul. But tensions are likely to escalate, damaging security ties and global supply lines
  • South Korean President Moon Jae-in will convene a cabinet meeting to discuss a response to Japan’s decision
Topic |   Japan
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 10:29am, 2 Aug, 2019

South Korean protesters hold signs reading "No Abe" during a candlelight rally denouncing Japan for its recent trade restrictions against Seoul on Thursday, August 1. Photo: AFP
A notice campaigning for a boycott of Japanese-made products at a store in Seoul. Photo: AP
Toyota, Lexus, Honda and Nissan cars ‘kimchi slapped’ in South Korea amid rising trade tensions

  • A car owner found their vehicle covered with the fermented food, while another smashed his eight-year-old Lexus, saying he was embarrassed to have a Japanese car
  • Calls continue for Koreans to boycott Japanese goods over Tokyo’s restrictions on a number of important industrial exports
Topic |   Japan
Crystal Tai

Crystal Tai  

Updated: 11:59am, 28 Jul, 2019

A notice campaigning for a boycott of Japanese-made products at a store in Seoul. Photo: AP
