South Korean protesters burn portraits of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe near the Japanese embassy in Seoul. Photo: EPA-EFE
Seoul axes Tokyo from trusted export list in tit-for-tat move as angry South Koreans wage anti-Abe protests
- South Korea is the first country to be dropped from Japan’s list of nations granted minimal constraints on exports of products
- Seoul is working to bring the escalating trade row to the World Trade Organisation and has hinted at imposing restrictions on Japanese food imports and trips to Japan
South Korean protesters hold signs reading "No Abe" during a candlelight rally denouncing Japan for its recent trade restrictions against Seoul on Thursday, August 1. Photo: AFP
South Korea’s Moon Jae-in warns Japan of retaliation for trusted export list removal
- Tokyo said it did not intend for the move to affect relations with Seoul. But the South Korean president said his government would hold Japan responsible for what happens next
- Moon Jae-in pledged that the ‘reckless’ economic measures would not cripple the country’s economy, in remarks that were televised live
