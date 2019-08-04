Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The statue symbolising “comfort women”, who were forced to work in wartime Japanese military brothels. Photo: Kyodo
East Asia

Japan cancels exhibit of South Korean ‘comfort women’ statue after threats of violence

  • Organisers say they had received a number of threatening emails, phone calls and faxes
  • Japan and South Korea recently rescinded each other’s favoured export partner status amid a long-running row between the US allies
Topic |   Japan
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 12:01pm, 4 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

The statue symbolising “comfort women”, who were forced to work in wartime Japanese military brothels. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.