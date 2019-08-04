The statue symbolising “comfort women”, who were forced to work in wartime Japanese military brothels. Photo: Kyodo
Japan cancels exhibit of South Korean ‘comfort women’ statue after threats of violence
- Organisers say they had received a number of threatening emails, phone calls and faxes
- Japan and South Korea recently rescinded each other’s favoured export partner status amid a long-running row between the US allies
