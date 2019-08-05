Channels

South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during a meeting with his senior aides at the presidential Blue House in Seoul on Monday. Photo: AP
East Asia

South Korea begins war games, boosts R&D spending amid growing trade spat with Japan

  • The war games with Washington come days after North Korea tested a series of short-range projectiles, calling them a ‘solemn warning’ to Seoul
  • South Korea is also considering going ahead with annual maritime exercises near a set of disputed islands that risk adding to trade tensions with Tokyo
Topic |   South Korea
Updated: 8:47pm, 5 Aug, 2019

South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during a meeting with his senior aides at the presidential Blue House in Seoul on Monday. Photo: AP
A South Korean student kicks a wooden plate showing a Japanese rising sun flag during a rally in Seoul. Photo: AP
Explained: what’s driving Japan’s escalating feud with South Korea?

  • Tokyo’s decision to restrict exports of hi-tech materials to Seoul and a simmering row over forced labour have sent the relationship between the two countries tumbling
  • With no end in sight to the spat, the trade tensions could lead to higher prices for customers globally, analysts warn
Topic |   Japan
John Power

John Power  

Updated: 1:57pm, 18 Jul, 2019

A South Korean student kicks a wooden plate showing a Japanese rising sun flag during a rally in Seoul. Photo: AP
