An Apache helicopter takes off from the US base Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70km south of Seoul, on Monday as South Korea and the United States kick off their joint military exercise. Photo: EPA-EFE
North Korea fires more projectiles as it denounces US and South Korea over joint exercises
- Statement says Pyongyang compelled by joint drills to ‘develop, test and deploy the powerful physical means essential for national defence’
- Spokesperson says North Korea still committed to dialogue but could seek ‘new road’ if Seoul and Washington do not change positions
Topic | North Korea
South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during a meeting with his senior aides at the presidential Blue House in Seoul on Monday. Photo: AP
South Korea begins war games, boosts R&D spending amid growing trade spat with Japan
- The war games with Washington come days after North Korea tested a series of short-range projectiles, calling them a ‘solemn warning’ to Seoul
- South Korea is also considering going ahead with annual maritime exercises near a set of disputed islands that risk adding to trade tensions with Tokyo
Topic | South Korea
