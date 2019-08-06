Large-scale attacks against cryptocurrency exchanges by North Korea allow the country to generate income. Photo: Reuters
North Korean hackers have stolen US$2 billion to fund weapons programmes, UN report reveals
- Experts’ report said large-scale attacks against cryptocurrency exchanges by North Korea allow the country ‘to generate income in ways that are harder to trace’
- North Korea also continued to violate sanctions by procuring items for the production of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction
Topic | North Korea
