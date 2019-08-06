People pray for atomic bomb victims in front of the cenotaph for the victims of the 1945 atomic bombing at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima. Photo: Reuters
Hiroshima mayor urges Japan to join anti-nuclear treaty but Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declines
- Japan has refused to participate in the UN treaty, along with other countries under the US nuclear umbrella
- After a ceremony marking the 74th anniversary of Hiroshima bombing, Abe said the treaty is ‘not based on the real aspects of security’
Topic | Japan
