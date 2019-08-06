A Chinese tourist on a viewing deck of the Juche tower overlooking Pyongyang. Photo: AFP
US revokes visa-free entry for foreigners who visit North Korea
- The change will affect tens of thousands of people from visa waiver countries who have gone to the North as tourists or for other purposes in recent years
- It will also hinder South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s hopes of promoting cross-border tourism projects for his citizens to visit their neighbour
