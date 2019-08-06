Channels

People walk through a water mist cooling system in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: Kyodo
East Asia

Japanese heatwave kills 57 in a week with 18,000 taken to hospital

  • The tally of those requiring treatment is the second-highest since records began in 2008, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency
Topic |   Japan
Kyodo

Kyodo  

Updated: 4:59pm, 6 Aug, 2019

People walk through a water mist cooling system in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: Kyodo
People cool down in the fountains of the Trocadero gardens in Paris. Photo: AP
Europe

Record-high temperatures in Paris as Europe’s heatwave intensifies

  • The heatwave, which was expected to ease on Friday, again focused public attention on the problems caused by climate change
  • France remains haunted by the early summer of 2003 when 15,000 deaths were blamed on the heat
Topic |   Extreme weather
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:47pm, 26 Jul, 2019

People cool down in the fountains of the Trocadero gardens in Paris. Photo: AP
