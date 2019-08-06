People walk through a water mist cooling system in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: Kyodo
Japanese heatwave kills 57 in a week with 18,000 taken to hospital
- The tally of those requiring treatment is the second-highest since records began in 2008, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency
Topic | Japan
People cool down in the fountains of the Trocadero gardens in Paris. Photo: AP
Record-high temperatures in Paris as Europe’s heatwave intensifies
- The heatwave, which was expected to ease on Friday, again focused public attention on the problems caused by climate change
- France remains haunted by the early summer of 2003 when 15,000 deaths were blamed on the heat
Topic | Extreme weather
