US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper ahead of a meeting with Japanese Defence Minister Takeshi Iwaya in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters
US defence chief urges Japan to join coalition safeguarding Strait of Hormuz from Iranian threat
- Japanese counterpart said government would think carefully about what role Tokyo can play in guaranteeing passage of ships in the Middle East
- Esper also said China is ignoring values such as the international rule of law, freedom of navigation and respect for the sovereignty of other nations
