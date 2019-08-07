Samsung Electronics’ head office in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: EPA
South Korea’s Samsung seeks alternatives to Japanese suppliers as trade row rumbles on
- Two of the materials targeted by Tokyo’s curbs are essential to making memory chips. A third is used in hi-tech TV screens and smartphone displays
- Analysts disagree on how long it would take South Korea to develop domestic production. Estimates range from a few months to more than 10 years
Topic | South Korea
Samsung Electronics’ head office in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: EPA
South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during a meeting with his senior aides at the presidential Blue House in Seoul on Monday. Photo: AP
South Korea begins war games with US, plans drills on Dokdo Islands amid Japan trade spat
- The war games with Washington come days after North Korea tested a series of short-range projectiles, calling them a ‘solemn warning’ to Seoul
- South Korea is also considering going ahead with annual maritime exercises near a set of disputed islands that risk adding to trade tensions with Tokyo
Topic | South Korea
South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during a meeting with his senior aides at the presidential Blue House in Seoul on Monday. Photo: AP