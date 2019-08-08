Channels

Protesters in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul. Photo: AP
East Asia

Japan approves first hi-tech exports to South Korea since beginning of ‘trade war’, Seoul says

  • The three high-tech components are used for making chips and displays
  • Tokyo imposed tighter curbs on Seoul in July
Topic |   Trade
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 9:19am, 8 Aug, 2019

Protesters in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul. Photo: AP
South Korean merchants step on boxes bearing logos of Japanese products during a protest rally calling for a boycott of Japanese goods. Photo: EPA
East Asia

Japan rules out relaxing curbs on hi-tech materials exported to South Korea and hints at further restrictions

  • Japan’s trade and industry minister said what Tokyo does next will depend on South Korea’s response
  • Tokyo’s announcement of export restrictions is seen as a pre-election move by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, with an analyst saying it is ‘straight out of Donald Trump’s playbook’
Topic |   Japan
SCMP

Reuters  

Julian Ryall  

Updated: 7:44pm, 9 Jul, 2019

South Korean merchants step on boxes bearing logos of Japanese products during a protest rally calling for a boycott of Japanese goods. Photo: EPA
