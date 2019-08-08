Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A US Navy Seahawk helicopter. Photo: AFP
East Asia

South Korea buys helicopters worth US$800 million in deal to pay more for US presence

  • Pentagon approves sale of 12 helicopters to be used as a deterrent to regional threats
  • Trump tweets that South Korea agreed to pay more money to the US to defend it against the North
Topic |   South Korea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:27am, 8 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A US Navy Seahawk helicopter. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Kim Jong-un speaking to officials after making a round of the newly laid down submarine at an undisclosed location in North Korea. Photo: EPA-EFE/KCNA
East Asia

North Korea launches two short-range missiles, South Korean military says, highlighting anger over military drills

  • North Korea recently issued a warning over US-South Korea military drills, which have been held for years but were scaled down to ease tensions
  • At their first summit in Singapore in June 2018 Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un adopted a vaguely worded statement on ‘complete denuclearisation’
Topic |   North Korea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:44pm, 25 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Kim Jong-un speaking to officials after making a round of the newly laid down submarine at an undisclosed location in North Korea. Photo: EPA-EFE/KCNA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.