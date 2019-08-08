A US Navy Seahawk helicopter. Photo: AFP
South Korea buys helicopters worth US$800 million in deal to pay more for US presence
- Pentagon approves sale of 12 helicopters to be used as a deterrent to regional threats
- Trump tweets that South Korea agreed to pay more money to the US to defend it against the North
Kim Jong-un speaking to officials after making a round of the newly laid down submarine at an undisclosed location in North Korea. Photo: EPA-EFE/KCNA
North Korea launches two short-range missiles, South Korean military says, highlighting anger over military drills
- North Korea recently issued a warning over US-South Korea military drills, which have been held for years but were scaled down to ease tensions
- At their first summit in Singapore in June 2018 Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un adopted a vaguely worded statement on ‘complete denuclearisation’
