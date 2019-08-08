A screengrab from a Japan Meteorological Agency surveillance camera shows an eruption on Mount Asama, on the border of Gunma and Nagano prefectures in central Japan. Photo: AFP
Volcano erupts near Tokyo, prompting warnings of ash and gas
- Mount Asama has erupted for the first time in four years, sending ash and smoke nearly two kilometres into the sky
- Authorities warn nearby towns could be hit by small rocks and ash
Topic | Japan
