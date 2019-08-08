Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A screengrab from a Japan Meteorological Agency surveillance camera shows an eruption on Mount Asama, on the border of Gunma and Nagano prefectures in central Japan. Photo: AFP
East Asia

Volcano erupts near Tokyo, prompting warnings of ash and gas

  • Mount Asama has erupted for the first time in four years, sending ash and smoke nearly two kilometres into the sky
  • Authorities warn nearby towns could be hit by small rocks and ash
Topic |   Japan
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 12:27pm, 8 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A screengrab from a Japan Meteorological Agency surveillance camera shows an eruption on Mount Asama, on the border of Gunma and Nagano prefectures in central Japan. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.